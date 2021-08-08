Post offices open Amazon centres

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Post has opened Amazon Facilitation Centres in various major cities to boost online business in the country.

According to Pakistan Post, Facilitation Centres were established in Islamabad General Post Office (GPO), Peshawar GPO, Karachi GPO, Gujrat GPO, Multan GPO, Gujranwala GPO, Sialkot GPO and Faisalabad GPO.

These Facilitation Centres have all the facilities for collecting and scanning the sellers’ products and delivering ahead to various warehouses of Amazon in the world.

The initiative was aimed to promote e-commerce in the country and boost exports. Pakistan Post will transport sellers’ consignments from their doorstep to various warehouses of Amazon. Pakistan Post office has been formally authorised as the delivery partner of the global e-commerce giant. It would promote e-commerce in the country, and help boost exports, making Pakistani products now available to millions of consumers globally.