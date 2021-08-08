DGTO needs to resolve cases

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s United Business Group on Saturday unanimously urged the government to ask the Director General Trade Organisation (DGTO) to decide the pending case against rigging in the presidential election of FPCCI.

UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, who is also President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, chaired the 80-member general body meeting of the group, where he vowed to continue to serve the business community and help gear up the economic activities in the country.

He alleged that DGTO is adopting unnecessary delaying tactics to provide a cushion to the sitting president to continue to complete his tenure, which caused great unrest among the entire business community.

Malik said fresh blood would be inducted into the trade politics and highly educated youth equipped with the spirit of devotion to serve the business community would be fully encouraged to lead the traders.

“UBG leadership many times met PM, federal ministers, and advisors to PM including governor Punjab for getting addressed the problems confronted by the traders and exporters across the country,” he added.

The future strategy for the coming election was also discussed threadbare and in principle, it was decided that all stakeholders would be taken into confidence prior to giving final shape to the name of candidates.

SM Muneer, Zubair Tufail, Zafar Bakhtawari, Sheikh Tanvir, Sh Asif, Khalid Tawab, Atta Bajwa, Hameed Akhtar Chadda, and others also presented in the meeting.