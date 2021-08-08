Gold falls by Rs1,000

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs1,000 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs109,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price dropped by Rs858 to Rs93,621. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $35 to $1,763 per ounce.

Silver rates dropped by Rs20 to Rs1,440 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also decreased Rs17.15 to Rs1,234.56.

Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola compared with the gold rate in the Dubai market.