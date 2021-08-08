‘Let the schools reopen in Sindh’

Leaders of the Grand Alliance of Private Schools Association Sindh have criticised the way the provincial government has handled the educational institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic, demanding that the schools be allowed to reopen in the province.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Friday, they said the current academic session was scheduled to commence on August 2, but orders had been issued to keep business centres open at certain times and to close all educational institutes where Covid-19 SOPs were being followed.

They said the government's priority for education was to shut down educational institutions for ever. Despite this, the students have been facing disruptions in their academic activities for the last three years. “Therefore, it’s very important to restore education.”

The school association’s representatives said the vaccination process of almost 100 per cent of teachers and staffers had been completed. Thus, considering the fact, they added, the government should immediately restore on-campus classes. “We assure the authorities concerned that all private schools would strictly follow the Covid-19 SOPs, and only those would be allowed to enter who presented the vaccination certificate.”

They pointed that no country other than Pakistan had closed educational institutions in the wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they said, the pandemic-hit countries had taken steps to vaccinate more and more people to prevent the spread of the virus.

If other government departments were being operational, then the same orders should be applied to the education department, they argued.

They demanded that the process of the annual examinations should be completed so that students could get admissions to universities and colleges.

The assertion that more children had been affected by Covid-19 was not true, and if it is so, the government should provide statistics of those children, they said, demanding from the Sindh government to immediately reopen the schools.