14,500 Malir Cantt residents vaccinated by CBM centre

The Cantonment Board Malir’s (CBM) health centre has vaccinated around 14,500 residents of Malir Cantt against the coronavirus infection so far.

The free-of-charge vaccination facility started its operation by the end of May this year. In June last year, the CBM’s health centre had launched a free coronavirus testing facility that had been continuing till date, and 17,350 tests had been conducted so far.

In the initial days, the health facility was vaccinating up to 350 persons a day against the coronavirus, but now the health centre has been vaccinating up to 1,500 people a day.

The centre had set up 10 counters to ensure social distancing during the vaccine administration process, and the vaccination facility was operational six days a week.

Cantonment Executive Officer CBM Hyder Ali Siyal directed Incharge CBM Dr Sara Rashid to ramp up and improve the coronavirus inoculation facility to ensure protection of the health of Malir Cantt residents to the maximum possible extent.

In addition to this, the CBM health centre also provided the ultrasound facility, pathological lab services, polio vaccination service, and specialist medical professionals and consultants were also available in the evening time, he added.