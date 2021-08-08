Bumrah takes five as India set 209 to win

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom: India were set a target of 209 to win the first Test against England after bowling out the hosts for 303 in their second innings on Saturday’s fourth day at Trent Bridge.

Home captain Joe Root made 109, his 21st Test century coming after he had also top-scored in England’s meagre first innings 183 with 64.

Jasprit Bumrah led India’s attack with 5-64 in 19, giving the paceman match figures of 9-110.

This first of a five-match series is the opening fixture of the new World Test Championship cycle.

India, who won 3-1 at home to Root’s men earlier this year, are bidding for just their fourth series win in England to follow their victorious 1971, 1986 and 2007 campaigns.

Earlier, wickets fell around Root as, frustratingly for England, Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence all got to 25 before they each played a major part in their own dismissal — for all the excellence of India’s attack.

England resumed Saturday on 25 without loss, 70 runs adrift of India’s first innings 278.

After three rain-marred days, play started beneath sunny blue skies, with Rory Burns 11 not out and Sibley unbeaten on nine.

There was little left-hander Burns could do with a brilliant Mohammed Siraj delivery that seamed late to have him caught behind for 18.

Jasprit Bumrah prolonged Zak Crawley’s run of low scores when, he squared up the batsman, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant holding a fine diving catch low to his right.

Crawley’s exit for six meant he had scored just 156 runs in 14 Test innings since his brilliant 267 against Pakistan at Southampton last year.

Root, at 46-2, once more walked out to bat with England in trouble.

He had made nine when he nicked another good delivery from Bumrah just short of India captain Virat Kohli at first slip.

Root, however, showed his class with two boundaries in four balls off Siraj — a textbook cover-drive followed by a clip through midwicket.

England’s best batsman completed a 68-ball fifty by deliberately uppercutting Mohammed Shami over the slips for his eighth four.

England were 119-2 at lunch, with Sibley 27 not out and Root 56 not out.

But a third wicket partnership eventually worth 89 ended in tame fashion when Sibley — whose 28 took a laborious 133 balls — drove loosely at Bumrah and was brilliantly caught, two-handed, by a diving Pant off the inside edge.

Score Board

England won toss

England 1st Innings 183 all out

India 1st Innings 278 all out

England 2nd Innings

Rory Burns c †Pant b Mohammed Siraj 18

Dom Sibley c †Pant b Bumrah 28

Zak Crawley c †Pant b Bumrah 6

Joe Root c Pant b Bumrah 109

Jonny Bairstow c Jadeja b Siraj 30

Dan Lawrence lbw b Thakur 25

Jos Buttler b Thakur 17

Sam Curran c Siraj b Bumrah 32

Ollie Robinson c Rahane b Shami 15

Stuart Broad b Bumrah 0

James Anderson not out 0

Extras (b 5, lb 2, nb 10, w 6) 23

TOTAL (85.5 overs, all out) 303

Fall: 1-37 (Rory Burns, 15.1 ov), 2-46 (Zak Crawley, 16.6 ov), 3-135 (Dom Sibley, 45.5 ov), 4-177 (Jonny Bairstow, 57.3 ov), 5-211 (Dan Lawrence, 64.5 ov), 6-237 (Jos Buttler, 70.2 ov), 7-274 (Joe Root, 80.6 ov), 8-295 (Sam Curran, 84.4 ov), 9-295 (Stuart Broad, 84.5 ov), 10-303 (Ollie Robinson, 85.5 ov)

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-2-64-5, Mohammed Siraj 25-3-84-2, Mohammed Shami 15.5-1-72-1, Shardul Thakur 13-1-37-2, Ravindra Jadeja 13-3-39-0

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)