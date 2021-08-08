Midway distraction costs Arshad the medal

ISLAMABAD: A high-level inquiry must be conducted to ascertain why Arshad Nadeem failed to match even his qualification round throw in the finals, where he managed 85.16 to finish third.

In the finals where he had six tries, he did not even cross the 85 metre mark. He had managed a 86.38 metre throw a few months back in Iran.

Arshad’s coach Fayyaz Bukhari had said time and again prior to their departure for Tokyo Olympics that Arshad had touched 90 metre in training and was capable of clearing even that distance.

Arshad gave glimpses of his high potential in the qualifying round when he crossed the 85 metre mark and finished third. Most throwers improved on their qualifying throw by almost two metres.

The talented Arshad has all the guts to clear 88 metre mark. What happened between these two days which distracted him, resulting in loss of his concentration? The only thing that happened between these days is the untimely congratulation messages he started receiving midway through the event. Nowhere in the world is such practice followed.

During the last two days he was asked to send no less than two videos in praise of Ministry IPC, Pakistan Sports Board and athletics federation officials. Sensing that Arshad will go on to win the medal in the Olympics, the officials wanted to grab the credit well before time.

The fact of the matter is that no one deserves any credit for producing weightlifter Talha Talib and Arshad. Both reached this level through their innate talent. A good majority of PSB and federation officials are fun-seekers and hardly pay any heed to the grooming of talented athletes. What they want is to stay in the limelight and grab positions in the sports hierarchy. Those who know the art of javelin throw will agree that Arshad’s technique can be improved in the company of highly reputed coaches. Arshad does not seem to make full use of his upper body while throwing the javelin. The same is the case with Talha Talib who missed an Olympic medal by a whisker. He could be made more formidable when it comes to clean and jerk. His snatch is brilliant but it is clean and jerk where he needs improvement. He can improve on that by training under a reputed coach.

Had these two athletes and even Gulfam Joseph (shooter) been in any other country, they would have returned from the Olympics with medals. None of the three had access to any high-standard facilities.