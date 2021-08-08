Govt to facilitate investors

LAHORE: Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Prime Minister on commerce on Saturday said the government is fully committed to provide the best possible package of incentives to foreign and local investors to encourage industrial growth in the country.

“Investors facilitation would boost industrial production to strengthen the national economy which promised better living conditions of poor strata of the society,” Dawood said during a visit to the office of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

The advisor also reviewed progress on the Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC), the first mega project of Punjab under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The advisor was told that the AIIC project was being executed on a fast track basis and facility of gas, power, water and basic infrastructure, civic centre etc required for new industrial units had been provided.

Nearly 20 industrial units had started their production which covered one third of land of the first phase of Allama Iqbal Industrial city while remaining would go into operation by the end of year. The AIIC project spread over 3,300 acres of land was being completed on fast track which included a furniture city, apparel park, modern business centre and the largest expo centre for displaying Made in Pakistan products to attract local and foreign buyers.