No one had imagined that a lethal virus would turn the entire world upside down. Since 2020, Pakistan has been witnessing the worst economic crisis. Private employers are on downsizing spree, and no competent authority is present to question them on this injustice. Private schools have fired so many teachers without prior notice. It is true that because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many schools had to deal with the worst financial crisis. However, how can a teacher who has worked at a school for more than five years be asked to quit? Do these employers realise that it is not easy for a salaried person to survive a month without their fixed salary? Why is the government not taking any notice? It can extend financial aid to small private schools which are struggling to pay salaries to their staff. The pandemic has already caused a lot of problems; being out of job in these testing times is quite stressful.

Nadeem Iqbal

Karachi