Sindh’s highway system is in bad condition. Every year, thousands of people lost their lives in accidents that happen on these roads. The higher authorities need to construct state-of-the-art highways in Sindh.
They must take proper steps to ensure that all residents have access to comfortable intra-province travelling.
Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro
Larkana