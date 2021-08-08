 
August 8, 2021

Highway system

Newspost

 
August 8, 2021

Sindh’s highway system is in bad condition. Every year, thousands of people lost their lives in accidents that happen on these roads. The higher authorities need to construct state-of-the-art highways in Sindh.

They must take proper steps to ensure that all residents have access to comfortable intra-province travelling.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana

