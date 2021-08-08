Seeds of hatred

Most of our religious leaders are doing a good job to promote harmony and tolerance among the people of Pakistan. Unfortunately, there are some who are not well educated and are responsible for spreading hatred against those people who do not agree with their beliefs.

These leaders are often found spewing hateful comments on Muslims who belong to other sects. Our society also has some responsibility. If people realise that someone is spreading hate against a community, they must lodge a complaint against him/her with the relevant authorities in a timely manner.

Asad A Khan

London