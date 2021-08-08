The way forward

The major foreign priorities for the Biden Administration include continuation of a cordial relationship with Israel while maintaining control of Middle East, starting negotiations with Iran to revert to the nuclear deal of Barack Obama, getting relations with the EU back to normalcy, adopting serious engagement policies towards global warming and climate change, redefining the strategic relationship with Russia, developing regional and international alliances to contain China and finally the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

As far as Pakistan’s strategic interest is concerned, the US military withdrawal is of prime concern. Biden has announced that US military forces will withdraw from Afghanistan before September 11, 2021. A one-star general is going to settle in Qatar to keep vigil on the situation after withdrawal, and assess and provide financial and military support as the need be.

Why is the US in such a hurry? And what are the options for Pakistan to remain relevant in Afghanistan and maintain its honor as a sovereign country? These two questions need answers, keeping the history of US-Pak relations in perspective vis a vis Afghanistan. To understand what the US is thinking, we should understand the US’s foreign policy decisions towards other countries during the last one hundred years. After years of a policy of isolationism from global politics, president Woodrow Wilson was the first US president to propagate the ideas of liberalism based upon global peace, democracy and human rights after WWI.

Post WWII, the era of the cold war witnessed nuclearization, regional and international alliances, arms race, Vietnam War, Cuban Missile Crisis, Afghanistan invasion by the USSR and ideological warfare between the US and USSR, and then ended with the formal demise of the USSR after which the US became the leader of the unipolar world. One may assume that the US was compelled to adopt an aggressive foreign policy in order to avoid the encirclement of the western hemisphere by the USSR. This also led the US to adopt a policy of developing military and economic alliances with European powers against Germany and Japan, favoring Israel, Great Britain and France against Egypt in the Suez Canal issue, and formation of Nato.

This status of a single global power was challenged by the events of 9/11 that led to an aggressive response in the form of an attack on Afghanistan and overthrow of the Taliban regime there. The US continued its military presence in Afghanistan and established a democratic republic form of government in Kabul, with active engagement in training and equipping the Afghan National Army throughout these years. However, the Taliban remained persistent and Afghanistan kept facing violence within, witnessing huge loss of lives on all sides including those of US forces. Ultimately in February 2020, the US and Taliban reached a settlement agreement in Doha where it was decided that both parties would observe a ceasefire till the complete withdrawal of US and foreign forces from Afghanistan.

The situation now in Afghanistan is very fluid and complex, with the US in a hurry to leave and President Biden convincing his nation that the US is no longer in a position to afford any further human and material losses, the Ashraf Ghani government with very weak control over the country and its domestic affairs, the Afghan National Army confronting the Taliban, India suffering from loss of its strategic investment, China, Turkey and Russia all set to engage Afghanistan through diplomatic and investment modes to gain strategic advantages – and Pakistan endeavoring hard to adjust according to the emerging situation.

Whether Pakistan wants a bigger strategic role in Afghanistan is a moot point, but one thing is a given: Pakistan cannot afford to remain aloof from the circumstances and developments happening on and beyond its western borders. Truly, the apprehensions of Pakistan are proving not to be fiction but a reality. There have been a few recent incidents that give the country reasons to remain cautious regarding the situation on its western border. Some of these incidents are the situation in Balochistan and erstwhile Fata, targeting of the Chinese in Dasu, the matter of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter, an aggressive attitude of, and blunt statements by, the Afghan leadership implicating Pakistan in supporting the Taliban, Indian media propaganda campaign maligning Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan and Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar blatantly admitting the role of India in keeping Pakistan on the FATF’s Grey List.

Potentially, the most imminent outcomes of the quagmire in Afghanistan are Pakistan being maligned and its image being tarnished globally as a state promoting and sponsoring terrorism and the Taliban across the western border in Afghanistan. There is also a chance of Pakistan being seen as aligning with China and the situation being twisted around to appear to be working against US interests. There can be a potential rise in crime rate all over country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, a strong potential situation leading to a huge influx of refugees on the western border with all the resultant issues attached, a rise in terrorist activities, sectarianism and lawfare against Pakistan and politico-socio-economic instability.

Analyzing the history of US foreign policy choices, the present situation of Afghanistan and Pakistan’s apprehensions vis-a-vis its sovereignty, Pakistan must work on the policy options based upon an accurate and predictive analytical model; even a little laxity in making choices shall have grave consequences. Most importantly, coordination and working mechanisms amongst all the relevant departments and LEAs must be ensured to the level of uniform response to any situation as envisaged in the National Action Plan 2014.

Political consensus must be developed to counter the challenging strategic situation in Afghanistan. New laws must be made or older laws amended to cater for the potential refugee crisis as per international law. Strong political commitment must be displayed to counter the threats of sectarianism, terrorism, lawfare. And effective and proactive diplomatic campaigns must be undertaken to propagate our case abroad. Since ‘Syrianization’ is in the offing in Afghanistan, broad-based and multi-faceted prudent strategic decisions based upon our identified national objectives is the only way forward for us in order to ensure our national security and preserve our pride and sovereignty.

The writer is a freelance contributor.