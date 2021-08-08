Corona up with 95 deaths after 90 days

By APP

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases on Saturday was recorded at 79,837, the highest during the fourth wave of the pandemic, with 4,720 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 4,780 people recovering from the disease.

Ninety-five corona patients died during the last 24 hours, 85 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and 10 of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Saturday’s death toll was the highest in the last three months.

As many as 4,275 corona patients were under treatment in critical condition with 118 of them admitted during the last 24 hours in various COVID-dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The national corona positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 8.24 percent.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in Islamabad (43 percent), followed by Bahawalpur (40 percent), Multan (34 percent) and Peshawar (32 percent). The maximum Oxygen beds were occupied in Hyderabad (71 percent), Abbottabad (54 percent), Karachi (63 percent), and Islamabad (38 percent). Around 424 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no corona affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 57,233 tests were conducted across the country on Friday. Around 959,491 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it 90 percent recovery.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,063,125 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including 26,421 in AJK, 31,069 in Balochistan, 8,615 in GB, 90,093 in ICT, 147,452 in KP, 362,557 in Punjab and 396,918 in Sindh. About 23,797 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Meanwhile, on the recommendations of the NCOC, the Sindh government agreed to lift lockdown from tomorrow (Monday) and it is likely to allow opening of businesses from 6:00am to 6:00pm in the province with strict implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and standard operating procedures (SOPs), while the remaining examinations of intermediate classes would also be held during next week in consultation with federal education authorities. The decision is taken after reduction in corona positivity ratio.

During the joint session of NCOC, which was chaired by its chief Asad Umar and Sindh was represented by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the federal authorities insisted that the Sindh government should allow opening of businesses, markets and shops till 8:00pm, but the provincial government said they could only allow the businesses by 6:00pm.

“It was decided that lockdown announced by the Sindh government will be lifted from Monday and stringent NPIs issued by the NCOC for 13 top cities with high disease prevalence, including Karachi and Hyderabad, will be enforced. Disease situation in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, was discussed at length.

Need of better coordination and enhanced interaction at all levels was emphasised,” an official of the NCOC said.

Regarding reopening of schools and conduct of leftover exams in Sindh, it was decided that the issue will be discussed in next Inter Provincial Education Ministerial Conference (IPEMC) being scheduled, the official said, adding that special emphasis was laid on implementation of SOPs/NPIs, especially in the wake of upcoming Muharram and lifting of lockdown.

“Disease situation in Sindh was discussed and it was decided that smart lockdowns in high disease prevalence areas will also be enforced to curtail the disease spread,” the official said.

The NCOC officials also suggested allowing marriages in the province with 400 participants, but the provincial government was not ready to accept the suggestion. The NCOC also called for strict observation of SOPs during the Majalis and processions of Muharram, by limiting the number of participants, but no agreement was made on this issue.

The Sindh government officials said decisions regarding ease in the restrictions in the partial lockdown are expected to be taken during the meeting of Sindh’s Taskforce on COVID-19, which is expected to meet soon.

Regarding the joint session of NCOC, an official of the Sindh government said it was pointed out that based on high positivity, hospital inflow and pressure on critical care in Sindh, the provincial government placed stringent measures for control of rising disease situation in the province from July 31 to August 08.

It was pointed out that 67 percent of total positive cases have emerged from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad. The meeting was told that in Karachi 1,195 patients were in critical care on August 06 and within two days their number increased to 1,210. The chief minister said that he has added 165 beds in the critical care system of Karachi and now the number has increased to 404.

The meeting was told that the hospitals in the country were under pressure. During the current week, 562 patients have been admitted in hospitals all over Pakistan.

In Sindh alone, 176 patients were admitted, and 159 patents were admitted in Punjab, 175 in KPK, 36 in Islamabad, 13 in AJK, and four in Balochistan. It was pointed out that on average over 500 patients were being admitted in hospitals on a daily basis in addition to 70 to 80 patients in critical care.

The NCOC disclosed that Karachi accounts for 79 percent cases in the province. In Sindh, the positivity ratio has come down from 13.7 percent to 11.9 percent. The AJK’s positivity ratio stands at 26 percent, Balochistan 4.4 percent, GB 8.7 percent, Punjab 5.4 percent, KP 4.2 percent, and Islamabad 12.1 percent.