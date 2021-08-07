KP puts Khanpur mining project on hold

ISLAMABAD: The KP government has put on hold Mining in Khanpur region as it awaits assessment report on this project’s environmental impact. Talking to The News, KP CM’s Special Assistant on Mining Arif Ahmadzai said the government would involve the environment department and conduct a thorough assessment to evaluate the overall impact of mining on the environment in the specific site. Earlier, The News had reported the mining department had granted rights to 300 stone crusher plants on the prestine mountains of Khanpur without doing any environmental impact assessment. It is also pertinent to mention here that the official had told The News the area had no plantation and greenary. It is further acknowledged that the mining project is not yet part of the Annual Development Project as it still requires approval from Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP).

Arif Ahmadzai also said earlier that the mining scheme was part of the Annual Development Project and was approved by the cabinet and the assembly.

However, upon investigation, The News found that the specific mining project was proposed as part of the ADP, but is neither approved by the cabinet nor assembly as it is pending with Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for evaluation and assessment.

Therefore, when questioned, Ahmadzai agreed, and maintained all aspects would be considered before operationalizing putting the project into action. "We are not going to start mining blindly", said the official.

The presentation of the mining project in Khanpur available with The News states that the limestone formation of the said zone is same as present at Margalla Zone. The document states that the Geotechnicals, due to their positive results in all the geotechnical parameters, the rocks present in the mountains of Khanpur are strongly recommended to use as coarse aggregate in small or large scale engineering projects at national level including roads, bridges, canals, railway tracks, switchyard, powerhouse building, shaft etc.

A public environmental expert told The News that the area must require environmental impact assessment as it carries huge potential for tourism and is full of vegetation, greenary and natural water streams. "Dynamite explosions used in the process of mining can totally change the mountains of Khanpur", said environmental pundit.

According to a news report, Dr M Qasim, Dean of Chemical and Environmental Sciences at the University of Swat, told that his department conducted a study and found 157 sites along the Swat river belt which were being used for stone excavation. Naturally, the heavy machinery has destroyed the entire riverside greenbelt, as well as trees, while wiping out many natural habitats and riverside ecosystems. Inevitable dust pollution is another hazard affecting all living and breathing species. The researchers, unfortunately, don’t want to be named due to fear of reprisals from those involved in this environmentally-hazardous business.

The cheif justice, while ordering the removal of stone crushers from Margalla in 2016, had said, "We don’t want to make people jobless but we have to protect the environment”.