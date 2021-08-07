Rabbani for reciprocating UK quarantine curbs

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the decision of the UK to keep Pakistan on ‘red list’, former Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani said the latest quarantine traffic light system in which Pakistan was kept on the ‘red list while India and other countries have been removed, is politically motivated and not based on scientific data. “This is not the first time that the Tory Government has shown such callous attitude while dealing with the quarantine traffic light system,” he said, adding, “Pakistan should reciprocate this political pick-and-chose move by subjecting all British passport holders, excluding those of Pakistan origin, to undergo quarantine for ten days before their entry into Pakistan. The movement of British nationals residing in Pakistan should be confined to their residences as they are potential carriers of the Delta variant,” he said. He said that India which has been placed tothe amber list has seven-day infection rate of 20 per 100,000 people while Pakistan’s seven-day infection rate is just 14 per 100,000.