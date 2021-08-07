370 passengers barred from boarding Dubai-bound flights

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: More than 300 passengers from Islamabad and 70 passengers from Karachi were barred from boarding a flight to Dubai for not possessing a PCR test taken no more than six hours, and four hours ago, respectively.

According to airport authorities, the condition for what a "rapid PCR test" has been imposed by UAE without prior notification.

In Islamabad, the sudden demand for a "rapid PCR test" conducted no more than six hours ago prompted passengers of flight EA 613 to protest, after they were not issued boarding passes.

Only those passengers who had earlier gotten a jab from Dubai were issued boarding passes.

In Karachi, meanwhile, 70 passengers were stopped at Jinnah International Airport from boarding a Dubai-bound flight, and were informed they need to produce a PCR test taken no more than four hours ago.

The chief operating officer at Jinnah airport said that there had been no restrictions imposed by Civil Aviation Authority and it was the UAE authorities that had imposed the conditions all of a sudden.

Sources familiar with the development told Geo News the passengers were in possession of a PCR test as mandated by UAE authorities.

A look at this week's notice by UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) shows that travel for certain categories of passengers from Pakistan was to resume on August 5, and these passengers will be obligated to submit a prior PCR test within (48) hours from the date of departure, provided that the tests are from accredited laboratories and carry a QR Code. The notice contained no mention of a "rapid PCR test".