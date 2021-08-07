US Senators hit ransomware by targeting countries allowing it

WASHINGTON: Two senior US senators planned legislation that would fight ransomware attacks on US infrastructure by sanctioning countries that harbor cyber criminals, as well as by strengthening protections against attacks.

Senators Marco Rubio, the Republican vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Democrat Dianne Feinstein, a senior member of the intelligence and judiciary committees, planned to introduce the “Sanction and Stop Ransomware Act” on Thursday. According to a copy of the bill, it would require development of cybersecurity standards for critical infrastructure, tighten regulation of cryptocurrency - which is often demanded as ransom - and direct the State Department and intelligence community to designate as a “state sponsor of ransomware” any country deemed to provide support for ransomware demand schemes. The threat of ransomware attacks came home to Americans on the east coast when an attack against the Colonial Pipeline Co. in May led to shortages at gas stations.