Pakistan, S Korea agree to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD: At a meeting of the Pak-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group, Chairman Senate Commerce Committee Zeeshan Khanzada said Pakistan will become a transit hub in future. Sang-Pyo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call to convener Senator Zeeshan Khanzada and members of the Pak-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament House. Senator Khanzada thanked the Ambassador for making this visit possible on short notice. The Korean envoy thanked members of the Pak-South Korea Friendship Group. Senator Samina Mumtaz while welcoming the Korean Ambassador, said that Pak-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group Forum will enhance economic development. During the meeting, both the parties agreed that business ventures between the two countries could significantly help broaden bilateral cooperation. Senator Zeeshan Khanzada invited the Korean companies for joint business ventures with Pakistan.