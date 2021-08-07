Sacked Justice Siddiqui writes to CJ for early hearing of his petition

ISLAMABAD: Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, in a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan, has requested for fixing his petition, challenging the notification of President, terminating his service as a judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The sacked judge had repeatedly submitted before the court that his petition be decided on merit before his retirement due on June 30, 2021

In a speech, the former judge had made remarks against the involvement of certain officers of an executive organ of the state in the affairs of the judiciary and their alleged efforts to manipulate formation of the high court benches. Justice Siddiqui then challenged before the apex court, the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), recommending his removal from his post over misconduct as well as notification of the government, issued on October 11, 2018, terminating his service. He stated in his letter that he knows that summer vacations were underway in the court, but some important cases were being taken up by the court.