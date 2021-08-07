Sherry for passing Domestic Violence Bill

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party in the Senate Sherry Rehman has demanded passing the Domestic Violence Bill in the parliament to criminalize the surging violence against women and children.

“The Domestic Violence Bill is urgently needed in Pakistan to criminalize the violence against women and children as the surge in crimes against women needs a strong legislative response,” she said in a video message from her Twitter account on Friday.

She said no federal law will change things overnight in Pakistan but the offence must be clearly criminalized. “The state needs to send out a powerful message of state deterrent existing against criminals against women,” she said, adding that the Domestic Violence Bill needs to be passed directly by the parliament.