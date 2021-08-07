Two more die from corona in Toba

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two more corona patients died here on Friday. A Health Department official told that swab samples of 546 suspected corona virus patients were sent to Faisalabad Allied Hospital from where reports received on Friday which confirmed that 12 of them were corona positive. He added that there were presently 69 positive patients in the district and out of them, only one was admitted to DHQ Hospital’s isolation ward and remaining all others had been quarantined at their homes.

PROTEST RALLY: Scores of powerloom workers on Friday took out a rally to increase their wages.

The rally started from Waryam Wala Road factory area and after marching through Shorkot Bazaar, Jhang and Chichawatni Roads, they reached Deputy Commissioner Office where they staged a sit-in to press their demand.

During the rally, traffic remained blocked on Chichawatni Road. They were carrying placards and chanted slogans against the factory owners. Addressing the protesters, power loom workers association president Nasir Mahmood and other office-bearers said that factory owners were earning good profit from their business but they had refused to raise their wages.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Zoha Shakir held talks with the protesters and informed that she had called a joint meeting of the office-bearers of powerloom workers and owners associations on Saturday.