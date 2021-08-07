One more application under Parents Protection Ordinance decided

FAISALABAD: The district administration has decided one more application under the Parent Protection Ordinance and punishment announced in total four applications till now.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali listened to the application of Muhammad Saleem of Peoples Colony against his three sons who tortured him and expelled from house.

After listening to the complaint, the DC gave punishment and sent Naeem Saleemi to jail for 30 days and Hafiz M Naseem and Hafiz M Waseem for 15 days each besides imposing Rs 50,000 fine each to all three persons.

1,230,777 VACCINATED: As many as 1,230,777 general public and health workers have administered corona vaccination at designated 37 vaccination centers and during door-to-door campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed that yesterday, 35,802 general public and 120 workers vaccinated. He informed that 31,815 and 3,987 general public administered first and second dose and 63 and 57 HCW vaccinated first and second doze respectively.

46, 262 PUBLIC COMPLAINTS DISPOSED OFF ON PAKISTAN CITIZEN PORTAL: As many as 46,262 public complaints have been disposed off on the Pakistan Citizen Portal by various departments in the

district while steps are being taken to expedite the remaining new received 1,243 applications.

It was said by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while chairing a meeting held to review progress of disposed off the complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, officers and focal persons of various district departments were also present.

The meeting was informed that a total of 48,108 applications based problem issues had been received on Pakistan Citizen Portal, including 1,243 new applications, and feedback was also taken from individuals on resolving the issues and satisfactory level is more than 44.3 per cent.