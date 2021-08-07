Baloch slams national leaders for past mistakes

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer and Secretary General of Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Liaquat Baloch has asked the national leadership and state institutions to admit their collective mistakes of deviating from the objectives of the creation of Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting of notables on Friday, he expressed concerns that the country is facing political, parliamentary, democratic, social and moral crises as a result of blunders made in the past. The rule of Islam and full implementation of the Constitution of Pakistan is the solution to all crises. He said Pakistan is rich in natural and human resources. The scourge of interest, the unbearable burden of debt, corruption and the lack of a transparent system of accountability have led to the organization of the corrupt mafia, the plundering of people's pockets and the escalation of the national crisis. Only transparent elections and promotion of sustainable democratic parliamentary traditions will bring stability in Pakistan. He said the crises in Kashmir, Palestine and Afghanistan could be a prelude to major threats to Pakistan. Having negligence to these problems, showing cowardice is not a cure. Instead of ad hocism and an aimless strategy, the state institutions, government, national leadership and civil society should raise one voice on a unified national strategy.