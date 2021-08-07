MBP's largest private sector IPO announced

ISLAMABAD: The Mobile Distributor Pakistan's largest private sector IPO has been announced by a private company.

The Airlink Communications Limited intends to raise at least Rs 5.85 billion through an initial public offering this month, the largest amount by a non-state firm in Pakistan. Muzaffar Hayat Paracha, chief executive officer, told daily Jang that the Lahore-based company intends to sell new and existing shares between Rs 65 and Rs 91. It will receive investor orders on August 30 and 31.

Pakistan has seen a record continuation of IPOs this year. The Airlink, which started operations almost a decade ago and has since become one of the largest distributors of phones in the country, saw its sales increase by 50% to 3.6 million units in the year ending in June. Talking to daily Jang, Kamran Nasir, CEO, JS Global Capital Limited, said the company intends to issue 60 million new shares and Paracha will sell 30 million from its holdings. The IPO will be the second largest after the Interloop Limited which raised about Rs 55 billion in 2019, he added.

The Airlink is a mobile phone company that has recently set up a mobile phone assembly factory and plans to use the funds to expand its distribution network. It aims to have 150 outlets by 2026 that will increase assembly business as well as margins. The company expects its revenue to triple to Rs 129 billion by 2020 and its net income will increase from 500% to Rs 9.2 billion by 2025.