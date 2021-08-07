Imran’s three questions: ‘Satisfactory’ replies helped Qayyum Niazi become AJK PM

ISLAMABAD: ‘Satisfactory’ replies to three ‘crucial’ questions, put up by Prime Minister Imran Khan, helped Abdul Qayyum Niazi reach Prime Minister House of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), according to senior government and political officials.

Sources said Imran Khan decided to ask the aspirants for the AJK premier slot three important questions after his party registered a landslide victory in Azad Kashmir. His first question was: ‘What’s your formula for the Kashmir issue resolution?’ The second question was: ‘What would you do to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level?’ And the third question was: ‘What solution would you offer for solving Kashmiri people’s problems?’

In the first phase, PM Imran Khan put these questions to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, senior politician Khwaja Farooq, and a new face in politics Sardar Tanvir Ilyas.

In the second phase, he interviewed more politicians from AJK, Azhar Sadiq, Deevan Chughtai, Ansar Abdali and Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

Sources said Abdul Qayyum Niazi gave satisfactory answers to all three questions of PM Imran Khan. He said he would implement the vision of PM Khan in letter and spirit in AJK if given a chance. He would highlight the Kashmir issue at international level, and make AJK a role model as far as implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s accountability system was concerned.

After showing satisfaction on the replies of Abdul Qayyum Niazi, PM Khan asked him to form his government in AJK.

However, Prime Minister’s House sources rejected newspaper stories and comments that AJK PM was selected on the basis of any advice from some particular circles, numerology, or any name starting with Urdu alphabet Ain.