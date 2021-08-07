Firdous, Aun quit govt in Punjab

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Just a day after MPA Nazir Chohan announced quitting the group of Jehangir Tareen, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan resigned from the office of special assistant to chief minister Punjab for information.

Dr Firdous said that she would be given an important position in the central government.

Meanwhile, it is revealed through sources that Fayyaz Chahan would replace Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and would be holding information portfolio in Punjab government.

Moreover, Aun Chaudhry, who was serving as coordinator to CM Punjab, also submitted his resignation after he was asked to clarify his position whether he stands with Tareen or the party. Aun Chaudhry is the brother of Amin Chaudhry who is the sitting MPA of the PTI from Lahore.

Aun Chaudhry tendered his resignation saying that he would quit as coordinator to Punjab CM insteading of parting ways with Tareen Group.

This is pertinent to mention here that a group of around 30 parliamentarians including MNAs and MPAs formed a group in April this year to express solidarity with Jehangir Khan Tareen after JKT and his son Ali Tareen were summoned by a banking court over the charges of fraud, money laundering. The noted members of the group include MNAs Raja Riaz, Khwaja Shiraz, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Ghulam Ahmed Laali, Provincial Ministers Ajmal Cheema, Nauman Langrial, advisors and special assistants like Faisal Jaboana, Khurrem Leghari, Abdul Majeed Dasti, MPAs Aslam Bharwana, Amin Chaudhry, Chaudhry Zawar and others. During this episode, a member of the Tareen group, MPA Nazir Chohan, levelled serious allegations concerning the religious beliefs of Shahzad Akber, special assistant to prime minister. Later, when Shahzad Akber adopted the legal course, Nazir Chohan had to face arrest and eventually offered apology to Shahzad and withdrew his allegations. Nazir Chohan later announced quitting the Tareen group and also grilled him for ditching him in the critical phase.

The sudden resignation of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan gave rise to many doubts and posed a question as to what would be the fate of those members who are part of the PTI government and are vowing loyalty to Tareen. Currently, the members of the Punjab cabinet, who are part of Tareen’s bandwagon include Ajmal Cheema, Nauman Langrial, Khurrem Leghari, Abdul Hayee Dasti and Faisal Jaboana. The most frequently asked question in the PTI circles is regarding the future of these cabinet members. Will the CM Punjab treat them in the same way he treated Aun Ch? And if he does so, the PTI government may face a serious situation as even a minor revolt in its rank could deprive the PTI of its government in Punjab and even in centre as on both sides, it has to rely on allies to attain simple majority. Besides, sources stated that a group of PTI MNAs, MPAs representing the group of Tareen is also expected in a couple of days. As it is the weekend, most of the members are in their constituency, they will possibly turn up on Monday to discuss the current situation, said a member of the JKT group while talking to The News.