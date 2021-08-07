SC clarifies: Justice Mushir not related to Justice

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Friday declared as false an impression, held by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), stating that Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) was a relative of Justice Mushir Alam, senior puisne judge of the apex court.

A press release, issued by the SC Public Relations Department on Friday, stated that it had been reported in the media that during the convention/ meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council, held on Thursday, an impression was given that Justice Mushir Alam participated in the proceedings of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan on July 28, 2021 to consider the nomination of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar for elevation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, notwithstanding that the said nominee was a relative of his lordship.

“This is an absolutely false attribution and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar is not even remotely related to Justice Mushir Alam,” said the press release.

It further stated that the impression conveyed by the said imputation is nothing but to malign the impeccable integrity of the judge, which was regrettable.