UAE military award for Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Alzaabi conferred the first class Emirates military award on Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, chief of Pakistan Navy, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries.

Eulogizing the services of the admiral, Alzaabi felicitated him on behalf of his government as a ceremony took place at the UAE Embassy here in the Diplomatic Enclave where the national anthems of both the countries were played in the beginning of the function. The military award was announced by Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy supreme commander of the armed forces of the UAE.

Admiral Niazi while thanking Alzaabi and the UAE government for the award expressed the hope that the brotherly ties between the two countries would flourish further. The ceremony was also attended by diplomats and officers of the Pakistan Navy.