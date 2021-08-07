Scholars warn of conspiracies against family system

LAHORE: Scholars and ulema Friday warned that new domestic violence bill would destroy the centuries old family values of decency and nobility by provoking women and children to rebel against elders, thus bringing total destruction to the family system in the country.

Addressing various meetings of ‘Family Protection Day’, observed across country on the appeal of Milli Majlis-e-Sharai, they rejected the bill as un-Islamic, un-constitutional and contradictory to the commands by Quran and Sunnah. They warned that the nation must be apprised of its devastating results and implications on future generations.

The scholars including Maulana Zahid Al-Rashidi, Dr Muhammad Amin, Syed Muhammad Kafil Bukhari, Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema, Maulana Abdul Rauf Farooqi, Maulana Abdul Rauf Malik, Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Chinioti, Dr Farid Ahmad Piracha, Qari Muhammad Zawar Bahadur, Allama Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer, Hafiz Ghazanfar Aziz, Maulana Noman Hamid, Maulana Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Inqalabi and other spoke on the issue.

They said that for 1400 years, the Muslim family system and social life had been running peacefully with love, respect for elders and under their guidance. They said the new law had been borrowed from Western countries without considering its destructive implications on country’s family and social life. They said implementation of the law would radically change the Pakistani society, as it tend to imitate the Western values of unlimited personal freedoms to the extent of allowing nudity, lewdness and dissociation from our social norms.