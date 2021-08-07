USF approves 30 projects worth Rs18b for 2020-22

LAHORE: The Policy Committee of the Universal Service Fund (USF) under the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication has approved a budget of over Rs 18 billion for 30 projects for the financial year 2021-22 and directed releasing funds.

The Policy Committee meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque and attended by Federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunication Dr Sohail Rajput, Senior Joint Secretary Toaha Hussain Bugti, Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik and other representatives from the Cabinet and Finance Division. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of USF Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry apprised the Policy Committee of the performance of the last three years and the proposed plans for the financial year 2021-22.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the proposed plans to provide uninterrupted high speed mobile broadband services on national highways and to deliver optical fiber cable to the level of union councils across the country to adapt Pakistan to the requirements of the future, including 5G. The broadband services and optical fiber projects in the rural and remote areas of the four provinces are fundamental to fulfil the digital Pakistan vision.

The meeting observed that the USF should develop a system of strict monitoring of these projects so that there are no shortcomings and unnecessary delays. On the recommendation of the committee members, the federal minister directed the USF to submit a progress report on the status of the projects every three months.

Earlier, the USF CEO apprised the committee members that the project in the Kohistan region has faced delays due to extreme weather conditions and difficult routes, while another project in the Ex-FATA region was delayed due to the security situation. These projects are only 5% of the total projects while 95% of the projects are progressing at their own pace and almost 50% to 75% of the work has been completed. He said the USF has a transparent system of technical and monitoring audit based on which the funds are released in proportion to the work completed on the projects.