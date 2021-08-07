 
August 7, 2021

Nine-hour power outage hits six villages in Lalamusa

LALAMUSA: Residents of six villages Friday suffered 9-hour electricity suspension in sweltering season. Locals of Chatta, Dina Chack, Shah Sir Mast and other villages of Gepco Rural Sub Division Lalamusa were left with no electricity. The villagers demanded an immediate end to unscheduled loadshedding in Lalamusa.

