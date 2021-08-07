Nine-hour power outage hits six villages in Lalamusa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Residents of six villages Friday suffered 9-hour electricity suspension in sweltering season. Locals of Chatta, Dina Chack, Shah Sir Mast and other villages of Gepco Rural Sub Division Lalamusa were left with no electricity. The villagers demanded an immediate end to unscheduled loadshedding in Lalamusa.