Muharram arrangements in Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Musawar Ahmad Khan Niazi Friday reviewed Muharram arrangements in a meeting. Addressing the meeting, the DC said Islam teaches peace and tolerance. He said to maintain law and order during Muharram was also the responsibility of the whole nation.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar said foolproof arrangements had been completed for Majalis and processions. He said a control room had been established that would work round-the-clock. Former MNA Bilal, MPA Mian Muhammad Atif, religious scholar Allama Muhibul Nabi Tahir others were also present.