Dialogue on UN Framework: KP govt priorities for next five years discussed

PESHAWAR: A meeting Friday discussed the challenges, opportunities and priorities of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next five years.

A press release said the United Nations in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Economic Affairs Division of the government of Pakistan, is holding consultative sessions in every region with relevant provincial government departments, as well as civil society representatives, academia, youth, and marginalised groups to learn more about their needs and priorities which will then feed into the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2023-2027.

Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra led the session where he urged the participants to ensure that the plans and priorities being set were real and implementable and expressed the hope that it would take the country much closer to the destination on the path towards the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Altaf Shaikh, Chief IDS, P&DD, presented the challenges and opportunities for the province, along with recommendations for the new framework. Ameer Sultan Tareen, secretary P&D, appreciated the interactive and consultative nature of the provincial dialogues being held, which gave different stakeholders an opportunity to voice their opinions and resulted in planning a more comprehensive roadmap.

Some of the key priorities identified by the KP include government were reduction of poverty through social protection, job creation and economic growth; provision of basic services including water, sanitation, energy, education and health for all; domestic resource mobilization and transparent and accountable governance at all levels; enhanced agriculture productivity; increase in renewable energy production and consumption; climate change, including sustainable tourism; gender equality and reduce inequalities across the board.

Neelofur Hafeez, JS UN-EAD, GoP welcomed the participants to the session, while Tanya Rzehak, chair UN Provincial Program Team for KP and Head of Sub-Office UNDP KP, talked about UN programmes and performance in the region.

Shah Nasir Khan, senior strategic planner & head of the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, explained the process for setting the new 5-year UN Framework in Pakistan. Arif Ahmadzai, special assistant to chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Mines & Minerals and Convener of Task Force on SDGs acknowledged UN’s approach towards the involvement at sub-national level for developing next five years cooperation framework.

Earlier in the week, bilateral meetings were held with various stakeholders, including teachers and students from the University of Peshawar, representatives of organizations working with youth, gender and disabilities, as well as government departments.

Provincial consultations have already been held in Punjab, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan, while those for Sindh and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are planned next. The consultation phase will conclude with a National Consultation Workshop in September 2021 in Islamabad.