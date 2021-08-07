Nepra for reimbursing Re0.19 per unit to power consumers in August bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday announced Re0.19 per unit relief to power consumers in their electricity bills of August 2021.

The regulator issued its notification saying that the reduction would be made in the context of monthly fuel charge adjustment for the month of June 2021. Nepra held a public hearing on July 28, 2021 on the petition of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that it had filed before the regulator to determine the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of June 2021. The CPPA had sought an increase of 80 paisa per unit.

The regulator decided and ordered the Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to return Rs0.1930 paisa per unit to consumers in their August bills. Its impact will be around Rs2.6 billion what the Discos will return to power consumers. This relief will be given because the DISCOs had charged a higher cost from consumers while the actual charges were low.