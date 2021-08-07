Former KP minister among two arrested under MPO

MANSEHRA: A joint team of Mansehra and Kolai-Palas police arrested former provincial minister Maulana Asmatullah and another politician Malik Siraj under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

“A Kolai-Palas police team arrested the former minister and a local elder for instigating armed tribesmen to occupy the disputed Choar valley and create a law and order situation,” Asif Bahadur, District Police Officer told reporters here on Friday.

A joint team led by DSP Kolai-Palas Raja Mukhtar arrested Maulana Asmatullah and Malik Siraj under the 3-MPO from Barkund area in Mansehra. The sources said that Maulana Asmatullah at a meeting held with the commissioner of Hazara last week had assured the latter that he would cooperate with the administration in defusing the tension and bringing back the armed tribesmen from disputed territory. But when Kolai-Palas DC telephoned him for the withdrawal of the armed men from the disputed valley, he allegedly hurled threats at him.

The Allai tribes led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Nawaz Khan has claimed ownership of the disputed Choar valley. The Kolai-Palas tribes also staked a claim to the land. The official sources said the government approved funds for a road to link Allai with the disputed valley, which irked the Kolai-Palas tribes and they deployed armed men for resistance.