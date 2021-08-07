Six commit suicide in parts of Sindh

SUKKUR: Six people committed suicide in different districts of Sindh over various issues on Friday.

According to reports, six people committed suicide in Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tharparkar, Malir and other areas of Sindh. The report said a youth Muhammad Khan Daris, hailing village Haji Daris in district Mirpurkhas, shot himself dead in his house over a domestic issue. Parents of the youth informed the police about the incident. The report said Patku Kolhi committed suicide by consuming poison due to poverty at Mirwah Gorchani in district Tando Allahyar. Moreover, Nimirita Menghwar hanged herself over a financial issue at Chachro in district Tharparkar. Another boy, Nadir Ali Jokhio, hailing from village Sahil Jokhio in district Malir, hanged himself to death.

Parents of the boy informed the police that their son had committed suicide over a domestic issue. The reports said, a woman, Robina Mallah, belonging to Mallah Muhalla in district Badin, committed suicide after having a quarrel with her spouse on a domestic issue. Another woman, Naza Brohi, in Madaaji in district Larkana, committed suicide after consuming pesticide spray over a domestic issue.