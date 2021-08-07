Two doctors die of Covid-19

SUKKUR: Two doctors, Nisar Shah and Farzana Memon, both hailing from district Naushahro Feroze, died of Covid-19 on Friday in Karachi. According to reports, former senior medico-legal officer Dr Nisar Shah, hailing from Naushahro Feroze city, and a gynecologist Dr Farzana Memon, belonging to Bhirya city, died of Covid-19 in Karachi.

PMA representative Dr Qaiser Sajjad said Dr Nisar Shah had recently received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, but he still got infected and passed away after his condition deteriorated. He said the number of doctors who had died due to Covid-related complications had risen to 73 in Sindh.