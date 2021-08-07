Two doctors die of Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two doctors, Nisar Shah and Farzana Memon, both hailing from district Naushahro Feroze, died of Covid-19 on Friday in Karachi. According to reports, former senior medico-legal officer Dr Nisar Shah, hailing from Naushahro Feroze city, and a gynecologist Dr Farzana Memon, belonging to Bhirya city, died of Covid-19 in Karachi.
PMA representative Dr Qaiser Sajjad said Dr Nisar Shah had recently received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, but he still got infected and passed away after his condition deteriorated. He said the number of doctors who had died due to Covid-related complications had risen to 73 in Sindh.