Gerrard hopeful Kamara signs new Rangers contract

LONDON: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is “waiting and hoping” Glen Kamara signs a new contract after the midfielder’s representatives declared themselves happy with the club’s offer.

The 25-year-old Finland midfielder is under contract until the summer of 2023 but Rangers are keen to tie him down for a longer period.

Gerrard said: “I love the kid, I love the player and I’ve made it abundantly clear how much I want him to stay from a personal point of view. There’s a real strong, good offer on the table for Glen so the speed in which this happens is totally on Glen. The ball is firmly in his court.

“The offer is really good from the club, his advisors are happy with the offer, so now it’s totally down to Glen. We are ready, waiting, and hoping that it’s done as soon as possible.”

Connor Goldson could also be set to confirm his long-term future. The defender’s current deal expires at the end of this season. “The talks are ongoing and hopefully that can get sorted,” the 28-year-old said.

“I haven’t really spoken to my agent. I said to him four or five weeks ago that now the season has started I need to concentrate on this and I can’t let that distract me. We have nine games this month and it’s a massive month.” Meanwhile, Ryan Jack’s comeback from calf surgery has been delayed.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Dundee United, Gerrard said: “We have been told to slow down a little bit on Ryan so he’ll probably be another couple of weeks, all being well.”