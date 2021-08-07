Temple attack

One wonders if the words ‘I strongly condemn’ are the right way to express one’s anger. The despicable attack on a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan has shocked us. Islam is the religion of peace and harmony. It teaches its followers to respect minority communities and protect their rights. Religious fanatics who are behind this brutal act must be punished and sent to prison.

This act was carried out to destroy peace and harmony among residents of the city. Societies are ruled by such senseless mobs when a handful of people glorify and promote such deplorable actions. Such act should be condemned at all levels – from ordinary people to parliament.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra