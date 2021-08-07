Weekend strike on Hull Trains called off

LONDON: A planned strike on Sunday by workers on Hull Trains has been called off after talks over a pensions dispute.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will continue to take other forms of industrial action, including an overtime ban.

Sunday strikes on August 15, 22 and 29 will go ahead unless the dispute is resolved.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a message to members that the union’s Executive Committee had decided to call off Sunday’s strike so recent developments can be considered in more detail. He added: “However, I would advise that the overtime and rest day working bans remain in place, as well as the intended strike days already scheduled to take place until further consideration has been given later next week.”