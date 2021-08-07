‘Kashmir’s distinctiveness being decimated’

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan has said India is not just content with simply usurping rights of Kashmiris, taking away all freedoms and unleashing a reign of terror, but it is systematically decimating Kashmir’s cultural, social, political, demographic and economic distinctiveness.

Speaking at a seminar hosted by the High Commission in connection with the second anniversary of 5th August, 2019, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the just struggle of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination, a statement said on Friday. The seminar brought together a large number of British MPs, Kashmiri leaders, academia and media persons in addition to members of the British-Pakistani community.