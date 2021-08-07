Two FC men martyred in Orakzai

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred in a terror attack on a check post in the Orakzai tribal district on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Mamozai Tehsil of the district. According to police officials, the FC personnel, identified as Gul Zamin and Qaiserur Rehman, were performing duties on the check post when assailants opened indiscriminate fire at them. As a result, both were martyred on the spot.

FC troops and a medical team rushed to the location and took their bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Galjo. Funeral prayers of the martyred personnel were offered in Orakzai and later their bodies were taken to their native towns for burial.