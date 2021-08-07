Sharma criticised for air travel ‘hypocrisy’ by rivals

LONDON: Political leaders have accused Cop26 president Alok Sharma of “hypocrisy” after it emerged he has flown to at least 30 countries this year in the run-up to the climate summit.

Sharma also attracted criticism for failing to self-isolate after visits to red-list countries, most recently Bolivia and Brazil, by relying on rules exempting ministers from quarantine. The former secretary of state for business remains in Brazil where he is meeting with state and business leaders in a bid to get them to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Liberal Democrat spokeswoman Sarah Olney MP accused him of treating flexible rules for Crown servants as a “get-out-of-jail free” card.

The MP for Richmond Park said: “The Conservatives have fallen completely out of touch with the concept of decency and this is another example to add to a catalogue of errors made during this pandemic. Only an inquiry can do the British people justice.”

Green Party peer Baroness Jones said: “‘I do understand it’s very good to meet people in person, but this is excessive. When you’re in charge of Cop26, to take this many flights is hypocritical.”

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy described the volume of Sharma’s travel as “hugely worrying”.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “The optics are very clear – it’s one rule for them and another rule for us, whether it’s Dominic Cummings, whether it’s Matt Hancock, whether it’s Alok Sharma.”

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford also voiced his concern, telling Sky: “We’ve all got used to having meetings with people in different parts of the world without needing to travel around the world to do it.”

But the UK’s most powerful green organisations declined to comment publicly on Sharma’s air miles.

A source told the PA news agency that they were reluctant to condemn the Cop26 president because he faces an enormous battle to make a success of the talks and sometimes face-to-face talks are necessary.

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro is a notorious climate change sceptic and has attracted international criticism for his moves to roll back legal protection for the Amazon rainforest. A UK Government spokesman said: “Helping the world tackle the climate emergency is an international priority for the Government.

“Virtual meetings play a large part, however face-to-face meetings are key to success in the climate negotiations the UK is leading as hosts of Cop26 and are crucial to understanding first-hand the opportunities and challenges other countries are facing in the fight against climate change.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman also robustly defended Sharma, pointing out he had secured ambitious carbon reduction pledges from some of the world’s biggest emitters during his visits.