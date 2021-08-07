Awn Chaudhry chooses Tareen, quits Punjab cabinet position

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Jahangir Tareen loyalist Awn Chaudhry resigned from his position in the Punjab cabinet on Friday after he said he was asked to disavow the faction or step down from his post as Special Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab on Political Affairs.

According to his resignation letter, a copy of which is available with Geo News, Chaudhry said he was told by the Punjab Chief Minister’s office to disassociate himself from the splinter group, or resign. He chose the latter as he professed his loyalty to “the most loyal member of the PTI who served selflessly as I have”.

Geo News reported that Chaudhry was told to stop lobbying for the PTI group, which he refused, instead turning in a prepared resignation letter which he had brought with him. Chaudhry shared the letter with the media during prayer break and said he knew why he was called to meet Buzdar.

In the letter, the PTI leader expressed anger over the treatment meted out to him by the party whom he said he had served selflessly. “I served PTI, wholeheartedly, completely ignoring my personal life and family for a cause. Sadly I was ‘rewarded’ by being removed right before the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister which I accepted with grace,” he stated.

“I was then made Adviser to the CM without any portfolio in Punjab and again I was removed unceremoniously and I even accepted that.” Chaudhry was appointed to the Punjab cabinet in 2018, and removed a year later.

“Everyone knows that Jahangir Khan Tareen is the person who played a pivotal role in the struggle of PTI and keeping in view his efforts for the success of PTI in 2018 Elections and formation of PTI Govt in the Centre and Punjab, my conscience does not allow me to abandon my association with the most loyal member of PTI who served selflessly as I have.”

He added: “I prefer to submit my resignation from the post of Special Coordinator to the CM, to stand by Mr Tareen and his Group. I have always put my trust in Allah and He has always guided me and will continue to guide me in future Insha Allah.”

Another prominent Tareen loyalist, Member of National Assembly Raja Riaz, reacting to the news, praised Chaudhry’s stance and said he was also willing to resign if it was asked of him, but he would never distance himself from Jahangir Tareen.

Punjab’s prisons minister, Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, told Geo News that both Riaz and Chaudhry were speaking beyond their stature. He said PTI was 25 years old, and challenged them to quit the party and independently stand in elections. “If they manage even 5,000 votes, you can say I was wrong. They should forget about this tribalism, and submit to the internal accountability process.”

Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan was present in the media talk when former Tareen acolyte Nazir Chohan announced his departure from the group some days ago, alleging he was “used and cast aside” by Jahangir Tareen.

In a separate development, Firdous Ashiq Awan handed in her resignation as the Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information. It was accepted by Buzdar.