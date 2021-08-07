SSUET to honour Arshad with medal, cash prize

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) will award a gold medal and a cash prize of Rs200,000 to javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for directly qualifying for Olympics, a SSUET press releasue issued on Friday said.

SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that Arshad qualified for the Tokyo Olympics due to his great performance. He not only qualified to participate in Olympics but also qualified for the final round and made history in the qualifying round.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Valiuddin said Arshad’s brilliant performance was a result of his untiring struggle, passion and dedication.

"Sir Syed University and the whole nation hope that he will perform even better in the final round and will bring an Olympic medal to the country. We wish him good luck," he said.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that Sir Syed University would organise an event in the honour of Arshad to award him a gold medal and a cash prize. "SSUET always encourages national heroes. We organise sports events throughout the year," he added.