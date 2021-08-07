 
Sat Aug 07, 2021
August 7, 2021

Medals Table

August 7, 2021

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

China 36 26 17 79

United States 31 36 31 98

Japan 24 11 16 51

Great Britain 18 20 20 58

Russian Olympic Committee 17 23 22 62

Australia 17 6 21 44

Italy 10 10 18 38

Germany 9 11 16 36

Netherlands 9 10 12 31

France 7 11 9 27

New Zealand 7 6 6 19

Canada 6 6 10 22

South Korea 6 4 9 19

Cuba 6 3 4 13

Hungary 5 7 5 17

Brazil 4 4 8 16

Poland 4 4 4 12

Czech Republic 4 3 2 9

Jamaica 4 1 3 8

Spain 3 5 5 13

Switzerland 3 4 6 13

Croatia 3 3 2 8

Belgium 3 1 1 5

Slovenia 3 1 1 5

Sweden 2 6 0 8

Georgia 2 5 1 8

Taiwan 2 4 6 12

Denmark 2 3 4 9

Iran 2 2 2 6

Kenya 2 2 2 6

Norway 2 2 1 5

Serbia 2 1 4 7

Uganda 2 1 1 4

Ecuador 2 1 0 3

Uzbekistan 2 0 2 4

Greece 2 0 1 3

Bahamas 2 0 0 2

Kosovo 2 0 0 2

Qatar 2 0 0 2

Ukraine 1 3 10 14

Romania 1 3 0 4

Venezuela 1 3 0 4

Belarus 1 2 2 5

Hong Kong 1 2 2 5

Slovakia 1 2 0 3

South Africa 1 2 0 3

Turkey 1 1 8 10

Austria 1 1 5 7

Indonesia 1 1 3 5

Bulgaria 1 1 2 4

Portugal 1 1 2 4

Ethiopia 1 1 1 3

Philippines 1 1 1 3

Tunisia 1 1 0 2

Ireland 1 0 2 3

Israel 1 0 2 3

Estonia 1 0 1 2

Fiji 1 0 1 2

Latvia 1 0 1 2

Thailand 1 0 1 2

Bermuda 1 0 0 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1

Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1

Colombia 0 4 1 5

Dominican Republic 0 3 1 4

India 0 2 3 5

Armenia 0 2 2 4

Kirghyzstan 0 2 1 3

Azerbaijan 0 1 3 4

Mongolia 0 1 3 4

San Marino 0 1 2 3

Argentina 0 1 1 2

Jordan 0 1 1 2

Nigeria 0 1 1 2

Lithuania 0 1 0 1

Namibia 0 1 0 1

North Macedonia 0 1 0 1

Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1

Kazakhstan 0 0 7 7

Egypt 0 0 4 4

Mexico 0 0 4 4

Finland 0 0 2 2

Burkina 0 0 1 1

Ghana 0 0 1 1

Grenada 0 0 1 1

Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1

Kuwait 0 0 1 1

Malaysia 0 0 1 1

Syria 0 0 1 1

