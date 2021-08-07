 
close
Sat Aug 07, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 7, 2021

PCB wants spectators in stadiums with SOPs

Sports

 
August 7, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has launched its efforts to bring a limited number of fans to the stadium for the upcoming cricket season and in this regard National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) will be asked to allow half of the seats to be filled. According to sources, the PCB will contact the NCOC later this month and present its position. The board says only the vaccinated people will be allowed.

Latest News

More From Sports