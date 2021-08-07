‘Absolutely not’: Guardiola quashes talk of Messi move

LONDON: Pep Guardiola has ruled out a Manchester City move for Lionel Messi after Barcelona’s shock announcement that the Argentina superstar will leave the Camp Nou.

City boss Guardiola was Messi’s manager at Barcelona for four successful years and the Premier League champions were immediately linked with the forward following Thursday’s bombshell news.

But Guardiola had just wrapped up a British record £100 million ($139 million) swoop for Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish when Messi unexpectedly became a free agent.

And, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Guardiola insisted a reunion with Messi was not in his plans at present.

“Right now it is not in our thoughts (to sign Messi), absolutely not,” Guardiola said.

“We spent £40 million on Jack Grealish. £100 million we pay and £60 million we earned in the last year and he will bring the number 10 because we were convinced for Jack Grealish.

“It looked like it finished well in terms of (Messi) continuing with Barcelona. In the end it was a surprise for everyone, me included of course, but I think Laporta was clear today the reason why.”