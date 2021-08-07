Shahbaz sees bleak future if current conditions persisted

LAHORE: The winning captain of 1994 World Cup and Champions Trophy Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed Senior believes that if the current conditions persisted hockey would not improve even in the next 20 years.

Talking to a group of journalists here on Friday, he said that there is nothing wrong in hiring foreign coaches and support staff. “Hockey players had high hopes from PM Imran Khan but he has neglected the national game so badly,” he said.

“The revival of the national sport is not possible with academies or activities seen on social media,” he added.

“There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan but we don’t have the basic infrastructure of hockey. The fitness of Pakistani players is very bad. They play selfish and individual games. If we want to see our hockey team among the best in the world, we need to build world-class high-performance centres at the provincial level and adopt a strategy to secure the education, sport, fitness and economic future of hockey players.

“If money is spent consistently on hockey, better results can be expected after at least five years. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also disappointed those who play and like hockey,” he maintained.

He further stated that the government is planting trees and talking about promoting tourism but not focusing on sports. “A healthy society cannot be built by ignoring sports. No government is willing to sponsor the national game. The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and the Pakistan Sports Board have also failed to fulfill their responsibilities,” he added.

He said that former players criticised the federation only due to personal differences. “No one thinks that such allegations affect the country’s international reputation. There is nothing wrong with hiring foreign experts to raise the standard of the game ,” he said.