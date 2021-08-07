Medals Table

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
China 36 26 17 79
United States 31 36 31 98
Japan 24 11 16 51
Great Britain 18 20 20 58
Russian Olympic Committee 17 23 22 62
Australia 17 6 21 44
Italy 10 10 18 38
Germany 9 11 16 36
Netherlands 9 10 12 31
France 7 11 9 27
New Zealand 7 6 6 19
Canada 6 6 10 22
South Korea 6 4 9 19
Cuba 6 3 4 13
Hungary 5 7 5 17
Brazil 4 4 8 16
Poland 4 4 4 12
Czech Republic 4 3 2 9
Jamaica 4 1 3 8
Spain 3 5 5 13
Switzerland 3 4 6 13
Croatia 3 3 2 8
Belgium 3 1 1 5
Slovenia 3 1 1 5
Sweden 2 6 0 8
Georgia 2 5 1 8
Taiwan 2 4 6 12
Denmark 2 3 4 9
Iran 2 2 2 6
Kenya 2 2 2 6
Norway 2 2 1 5
Serbia 2 1 4 7
Uganda 2 1 1 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Uzbekistan 2 0 2 4
Greece 2 0 1 3
Bahamas 2 0 0 2
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Ukraine 1 3 10 14
Romania 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Belarus 1 2 2 5
Hong Kong 1 2 2 5
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Turkey 1 1 8 10
Austria 1 1 5 7
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Bulgaria 1 1 2 4
Portugal 1 1 2 4
Ethiopia 1 1 1 3
Philippines 1 1 1 3
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israel 1 0 2 3
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Latvia 1 0 1 2
Thailand 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Colombia 0 4 1 5
Dominican Republic 0 3 1 4
India 0 2 3 5
Armenia 0 2 2 4
Kirghyzstan 0 2 1 3
Azerbaijan 0 1 3 4
Mongolia 0 1 3 4
San Marino 0 1 2 3
Argentina 0 1 1 2
Jordan 0 1 1 2
Nigeria 0 1 1 2
Lithuania 0 1 0 1
Namibia 0 1 0 1
North Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 7 7
Egypt 0 0 4 4
Mexico 0 0 4 4
Finland 0 0 2 2
Burkina 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Grenada 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Syria 0 0 1 1